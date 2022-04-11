FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 805 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,047.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.