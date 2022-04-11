Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

