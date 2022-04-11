Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FHI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

