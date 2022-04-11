FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.28 Billion

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.33 billion and the highest is $25.73 billion. FedEx posted sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $93.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

