Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.77. 20,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,814. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

