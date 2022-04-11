Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 446 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.