Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 203 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

