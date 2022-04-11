Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 222 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

