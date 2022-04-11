Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

