Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

