Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $19,264,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dynatrace by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 152,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.