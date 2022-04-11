Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

VDE stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

