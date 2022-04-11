Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.44 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

