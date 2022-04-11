Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realty Income by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 248,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.