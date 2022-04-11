Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

