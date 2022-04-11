Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.