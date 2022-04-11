Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 406 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.49 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.34 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

