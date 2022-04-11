Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

NYSE MTB opened at $163.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

