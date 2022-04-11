Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,729,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,728,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.