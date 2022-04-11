Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 997 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $122.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

