Filecash (FIC) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Filecash (FIC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $283,744.14 and approximately $448,972.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

