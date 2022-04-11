Financial Analysis: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) versus Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Chevron alerts:

65.3% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chevron and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 9.62% 11.50% 6.49% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chevron and HF Sinclair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $162.47 billion 2.04 $15.63 billion $8.14 20.88 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.34 $558.32 million $3.40 11.45

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chevron has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chevron and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 1 5 17 0 2.70 HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33

Chevron currently has a consensus target price of $157.52, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Chevron.

Summary

Chevron beats HF Sinclair on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing of renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is based in San Ramon, California.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.