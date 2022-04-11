Financial Comparison: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group 43.97% 58.02% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Simon Property Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $159.41, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 8.19 $2.25 billion $6.84 18.64

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

