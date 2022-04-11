First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Announces Dividend of $0.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $32.46 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

