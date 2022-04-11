First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$48.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

TSE:FM opened at C$40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$27.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.94.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

