First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

