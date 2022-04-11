Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 389,243 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 6.02% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,211,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

LQD traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.95. 978,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,399,123. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

