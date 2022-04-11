Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,188,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.94. 83,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.15. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $231.09 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

