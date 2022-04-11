Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 559,866 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,802,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 559,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $470,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BHP Group by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 126,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

