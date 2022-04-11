Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE FSR opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

