Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,365 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.32% of Flex worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Flex by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 523,119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Flex by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 2,744,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

