Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

