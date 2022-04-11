Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $37.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $240,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,683.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.