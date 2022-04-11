Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

