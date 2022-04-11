Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 4.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 70,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,131,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 14.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

