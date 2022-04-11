Foster Group Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

