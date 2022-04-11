Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.
Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,181,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 499,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
