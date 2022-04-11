Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,181,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 499,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.