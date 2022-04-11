Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.