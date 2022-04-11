Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.23.
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
