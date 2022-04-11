FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIY stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

