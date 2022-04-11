FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.05 and a 200-day moving average of $476.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 107.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

