FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hannover Rück SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hannover Rück in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($220.88) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.78.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.40. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

