FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ricoh Company, Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ricoh stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

