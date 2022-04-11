FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

BUD stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.