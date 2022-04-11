FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.45 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oriental Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.