Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
