Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

