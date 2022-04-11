Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will report $17.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.