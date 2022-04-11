GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBL opened at $21.13 on Monday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

