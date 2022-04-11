Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

