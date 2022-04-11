Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,538. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.