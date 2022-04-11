Gas Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Gas has a total market cap of $46.75 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00011320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

